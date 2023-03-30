 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Country-Tinged Cocktail Lounge Opens in Oceanside

Ladies Love Outlaws sidles up next to Heritage Barbecue and Beer Co.

by Candice Woo
A woman holds a drink in front of a jukebox.
Checking out the vintage jukebox.
Megan Jane Burgess

Heritage Barbecue & Beer Co., the Oceanside counterpart to San Juan Capistrano’s award-winning restaurant, now has a companion cocktail bar fashioned out of the 600-square-foot vault inside the former bank building, with its own dedicated entrance on Vista Way.

Named Ladies Love Outlaws after a hit album by outlaw music superstar Waylon Jennings, the lounge’s honky-tonk vibes and classic country soundtrack, provided by a vintage Wurlitzer jukebox, set the mood for kicking back with a nightcap after dining at the brewpub, which is currently shifting its menu to a more traditional barbecue platter format.

There are shooters and beers, and a list of country-themed cocktails from bar director Wyatt DeMars that include Big Buckle Energy, made with Madre mezcal, cucumber, cinnamon, and Aztec chocolate bitters, and the Bolo Tie, a combo of Abasolo corn whiskey, rye, poblano, lemon, and oat.

Starting April 1, Ladies Love Outlaw will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, and 5 p.m. to midnight on Mondays.

Inside a dark cocktail bar.
Inside the bar.
Megan Jane Burgess
A vintage jukebox.
The vintage jukebox.
Megan Jane Burgess
A cocktail.
The Bolo Tie.
Megan Jane Burgess

Ladies Love Outlaws

505 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054

