A Country-Tinged Cocktail Lounge Opens in Oceanside

Heritage Barbecue & Beer Co., the Oceanside counterpart to San Juan Capistrano’s award-winning restaurant, now has a companion cocktail bar fashioned out of the 600-square-foot vault inside the former bank building, with its own dedicated entrance on Vista Way.

Named Ladies Love Outlaws after a hit album by outlaw music superstar Waylon Jennings, the lounge’s honky-tonk vibes and classic country soundtrack, provided by a vintage Wurlitzer jukebox, set the mood for kicking back with a nightcap after dining at the brewpub, which is currently shifting its menu to a more traditional barbecue platter format.

There are shooters and beers, and a list of country-themed cocktails from bar director Wyatt DeMars that include Big Buckle Energy, made with Madre mezcal, cucumber, cinnamon, and Aztec chocolate bitters, and the Bolo Tie, a combo of Abasolo corn whiskey, rye, poblano, lemon, and oat.

Starting April 1, Ladies Love Outlaw will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, and 5 p.m. to midnight on Mondays.