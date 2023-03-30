 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Flowers hang over a trellis.
The entryway.

San Diego’s Highest Rooftop Bar Gets a Spring Garden Makeover

A floral fantasy pop-up transforms the Top of the Hyatt

by Candice Woo
Photography by Kimberly Motos

Though it may be a tad gloomy outside, spring is in full bloom indoors at the Top of the Hyatt, which has been turned into a lush enchanted garden for a special spring pop-up that starts Thursday, March 30 and runs until Tuesday, May 23.

Buoyed by the success of its holiday pop-up last winter, the landmark rooftop bar, perched high on the 40th floor of the Manchester Grand Hyatt’s Harbor Tower — the tallest waterfront building on the West Coast — is planning to do these full-scale transformations throughout the year, possibly adding a summer or fall edition.

This season, it’s the Over the Top Grand Garden, a whimsical space full of Instagrammable angles. Decorated with giant mushrooms and extravagant floral displays; the immersive experience even extends to different fragrances placed around the room that might bring to mind the scent of a garden after the rain or a bundle of fresh flowers.

A dedicated menu created just for the pop-up includes cocktails from bar lead Andrew Matson like the Thin Mint-reminiscent Mint Duvet made with rye, creme de menthe, creme de cacao, and sweet cream and Strawberry Fields, a fresh mix of gin, pineapple, lime, mint syrup, strawberries, and cucumbers that’s a tribute to Carlsbad’s u-pick strawberry farms. Other drinks feature Sipsmith gin in a spritz, martini, and a Springtime Smash with blackberries and basil. The dessert sampler, a trio of bite-size, jewel-like mousse cakes set on gluten-free shortbread, includes a cheesecake mousse with black currant coulis and mango mousse enveloping passion fruit jelly. Regular menu items will also be available, including the bar’s best-selling espresso martini and other light bites.

Walk-ins are always welcome, but guests can also make reservations for its premium tables, which include a semi-private greenhouse and prime seats next to the windows for unobstructed panoramic views of the ocean and downtown skyline. The bar opens to all ages starting at 3 p.m., but turns to 21 and up after 6 p.m.

A cocktail bar with giant mushroom scupltures.
Mint Duvet cocktail.
The Strawberry Fields cocktail.
The dessert sampler.

Over the Top Grand Garden Menu

Top of the Hyatt

1 Market Place, , CA 92101 (619) 232-1234 Visit Website
