Global Phenom the Halal Guys Are Coming to San Diego

The fast-casual brand is opening at least five restaurants in the area

by Candice Woo
A platter of chicken from the Halal Guys
A signature platter.
The Halal Guys

A global phenomenon that started as an unassuming street food cart on the sidewalks of New York City is finally heading to San Diego. Founded in 1990, the Halal Guys developed a huge word-of-mouth local following that went international in 2014 when the company partnered with Fransmart to franchise the brand.

The Halal Guys’ first Southern California outpost opened in Costa Mesa in 2015, and has since expanded throughout Orange County and Los Angeles. There are now 100 branches worldwide, with over 400 more in the works.

A handful of those new locations will be coming to San Diego thanks to local franchisee Farhan Qadri, who has signed a five-unit franchise deal with the fast-casual restaurant that’s famous for its platters of salad and rice topped with chicken, beef gyro, or falafel served with garlicky white sauce and hot sauce as well as pita sandwiches.

The exact locations of the San Diego area restaurants have yet to be determined, as a rep for the Halal Guys told Eater by email that individual leases have yet to be signed.

