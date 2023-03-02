 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sweet and Savory Japanese Sando Shop Tiptoes Is Open in Mira Mesa

Kumo is soft opening over the next couple weekends

by Candice Woo
Japanese sandwiches on a plate.
A stack of sandos.
Kumo

Easing into existence at the Plaza Sorrento Shopping Center, joining a cluster of food vendors that includes Sue’s Korean Kitchen and Nanay’s Best BBQ is Kumo, a new spot specializing in Japanese-style sandwiches, or sandos.

Found across Japan in cafes and konbini — exemplary Japanese convenience stores — the sandos have become a major food trend in the U.S.; built on soft squares of Japanese milk bread, they can be filled with everything from cold cuts to wagyu steak.

Kumo will only be open on weekends to start; this weekend, the business will run Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5 from noon to 8 p.m. or until sandwiches sell out. In the coming weeks, the 540-square-foot shop will operate from Friday to Monday until its grand opening.

Seasonal sandwiches and sides may be added down the road but its current menu offerings include a classic egg salad sandwich made with Kewpie mayo and a chicken katsu sandwich featuring a panko-crusted chicken cutlet dressed with sweet and tangy tonkatsu sauce and shredded cabbage. There’s also menchi katsu, which centers around a fried patty of ground meat, and a dessert version with berries and other fresh fruit enveloped in billowy whipped cream. Drinks range from oolong tea to sweet milk teas.

Kumo

6755 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92121

