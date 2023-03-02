Sweet and Savory Japanese Sando Shop Tiptoes Is Open in Mira Mesa

Easing into existence at the Plaza Sorrento Shopping Center, joining a cluster of food vendors that includes Sue’s Korean Kitchen and Nanay’s Best BBQ is Kumo, a new spot specializing in Japanese-style sandwiches, or sandos.

Found across Japan in cafes and konbini — exemplary Japanese convenience stores — the sandos have become a major food trend in the U.S.; built on soft squares of Japanese milk bread, they can be filled with everything from cold cuts to wagyu steak.

Kumo will only be open on weekends to start; this weekend, the business will run Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5 from noon to 8 p.m. or until sandwiches sell out. In the coming weeks, the 540-square-foot shop will operate from Friday to Monday until its grand opening.

Seasonal sandwiches and sides may be added down the road but its current menu offerings include a classic egg salad sandwich made with Kewpie mayo and a chicken katsu sandwich featuring a panko-crusted chicken cutlet dressed with sweet and tangy tonkatsu sauce and shredded cabbage. There’s also menchi katsu, which centers around a fried patty of ground meat, and a dessert version with berries and other fresh fruit enveloped in billowy whipped cream. Drinks range from oolong tea to sweet milk teas.