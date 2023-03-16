Fancy Burgers and Fried Chicken Cozy Up at New Little Italy Bar and Bistro

Defining itself as a “fine casual” burger restaurant, Bun & Patti — newly opened at the base of the AV8 building — is putting a high-end spin on the burger-eating experience. Presented in a bistro-styled setting, the counter-service menu hinges around variations on its house patty, a blend of meat from Petaluma’s Flannery Beef along with chuck and brisket from Gold Canyon Meat Co., available as single or double burgers as well as sliders (there’s also a vegan version made with Impossible meat), which can be customized with toppings like a “secret sauce” made with thyme and shallots and double-smoked, sous-vide bacon from heritage breed pigs.

With all of its buns delivered fresh daily from Rockenwagner Bakery in Los Angeles, Bun & Patti also offers signatures creations such as the Smoke Show, which features a 14-day dry-aged beef patty and truffle aioli on a salt and pepper brioche bun.

Beyond burgers, executive chef DeShawn Washington is doing fried chicken sandwiches, chicken wings with hot honey, grilled chicken bowls with grains and greens, and starters and sides like a classic wedge salad and tempura-fried onion rings.

The 1,500-square-foot space includes a bar, where beverages range from milkshakes made with homemade ice cream to beer, wine, canned cocktails, and mocktails.