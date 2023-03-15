 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Plates of Mexican seafood.
Menu highlights from Barra Cruda.

Barracruda Brings a Seafood-Focused Mexican Menu to Barrio Logan

The new restaurant is joining the mix at Bread & Salt

by Candice Woo
Photography by Kimberly Motos

A new specialist in Mexican seafood is setting up a permanent space in Barrio Logan where it will be part of the Bread & Salt universe. For the past six months, Barracruda has been a fixture at local farmers' markets, with a full weekly schedule that includes stops at the Little Italy, Oceanside, and Ocean Beach markets.

After popping up with a speakeasy-style event at Border X and some recent test runs at the Barrio Logan venue, Barracruda is spending the next few weeks reconfiguring the large shipping container that will function as its dining room and kitchen. Co-owner Eduardo Cortes says they’re aiming to officially open by mid-April, when they will share an outdoor patio with Mujeres Brew House and hope to be able to work with brewery founder Carmen Favela to provide food for its tasting room.

Cortes, who runs Barracruda along with Freddie Hernandez and Juan Saad-Quintana, tells Eater that the restaurant will have an expanded menu, building on its farmers’ market favorites like red snapper ceviche and shrimp aguachile seasoned with black chile ash, tamari, and a mezcal reduction to include king crab and wild shrimp cocktail, ahi tuna tostadas, and Baja oysters. They also feature vegan versions of some dishes, like a ceviche made with mango, hearts of palm, and cauliflower with a hoisin glaze. Future offerings may include seafood-based tacos and burritos as well as weekend brunch.

Bread & Salt founder and architect Jim Brown, who transformed the historic commercial bakery building into its current form as a center for the arts, told Eater by phone that plans are in the works to bring in more culinary components, including a coffee spot, a community-minded bakery, and special dinners hosted in the gallery’s event space.

While they’re finalizing the Barrio Logan location, Barracruda will be previewing its menu on Saturday, April 1 via a pop-up speakeasy at Brockton Villa in La Jolla, pairing new dishes with beer, wine, and cocktails.

An open doorway looks onto a patio.
King crab and shrimp cocktail.
King crab and shrimp cocktail.
Shrimp aguachile.
Shrimp aguachile.
Ahi tuna tostada.
Ahi tuna tostada.
Red snapper ceviche.
Red snapper ceviche.
Lavender and basil-infused jamaica.
Lavender and basil-infused jamaica.

