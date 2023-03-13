An All-Day Cafe and Oaxacan Restaurant Are Coming to North Park

Landing at the corner of University Avenue and Iowa Street later this summer is a two-story, mixed-use development that’ll have 11 residential units above 6,400-square-feet of retail and restaurant space. Called the Waldorf, the 1950s property — formerly the Waldorf Television Building — is being transformed by Purpose Real Estate Group and local firm OBR Architecture in partnership with Moniker Group, who will be bringing a new iteration of its popular Moniker General at Liberty Station to North Park.

Purpose CEO and North Park resident Nathan Cadieux, who also serves as Moniker’s president of hospitality and real estate, along with Moniker CEO Ryan Sisson are behind Moniker General Outpost, 2,000-square-foot hybrid venue that pairs up Moniker Coffee Co. and Shop Moniker to encompass a coffee shop and cafe as well as a retail store offering everything from home decor to vintage clothing. The development will also have 1,000-square-feet of patio seating.

Also opening this summer is a new restaurant that’s taking up residence in the Waldorf’s larger, 3,100-square-foot ground floor space. Co-owner Chantelle Godinez told Eater over email that its menu will have Oaxacan roots with a modern twist.