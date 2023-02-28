 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Convoy’s Common Theory Pairing Up With Korean Barbecue in Chula Vista

Its owners will open a second location of the beer bar next to a new AYCE KBBQ spot

by Candice Woo
A rendering of a bar.
Rendering of the new Chula Vista location.
Common Theory

The owners of Convoy standouts Common Theory Public House and Realm of the 52 Remedies are taking their popular brand of neighborhood pub southward, bringing a second edition of Common Theory to Otay Ranch where it will anchor the Mix at Millenia complex.

Longtime friends and UCSD grads Cris Liang and Joon Lee, who also run Woomiok in Kearny Mesa, will also open an adjacent all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue restaurant.

Spanning 4,500-square-feet, the new Common Theory will feature a menu from executive chef Jon Hawkins that includes fan favorites influenced by the owners’ Chinese and Korean heritages, from salt and pepper chicken wings to Szechuan hot fried chicken sandwiches and kimchi fried rice. Liang was born in Mexico and grew up in Chula Vista, so there will also be Mexican-American dishes like birria-topped nachos.

Known for its rotating beer selection, the bar will have 30 taps; pending a liquor license, it will also pour cocktails on draft and seasonal slushy drinks created by Realm of the 52 Remedies’ Chris Lee, who is a managing partner of the new location.

Rendering of a restaurant dining room.
Rendering of the new Chula Vista dining room.
Common Theory

Liang told Eater that construction is already underway, with Common Theory’s opening slated for Summer 2023. He and Lee, who also operate an outpost of Woomiok — which specializes in Korean seolleongtang — in the food court of an Irvine H Mart, will launch Sura Korean BBQ, their take on all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue, in an adjacent space at Millenia.

There will be a large, family-friendly park in front of the two restaurants, and Liang says that Common Theory will feature a takeout menu of picnic boxes and other dishes designed for eating outdoors.

Common Theory Chula Vista

1980 Optima Street, Chula Vista, CA 91915

