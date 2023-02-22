Famed Seattle Bakery Piroshky Piroshky Is Popping Up in San Diego

As part of a nationwide tour, Seattle’s legendary Piroshky Piroshky is stopping in San Diego to deliver its famous baked goods to locals. Founded at the historic Pike Place Market in 1992, the Eastern European bakery — named one of “The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by Smithsonian Magazine — specializes in piroshki, yeasted buns with sweet and savory fillings ranging from rhubarb to potato and cheese.

San Diegans can pre-order online until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 6, and choose from the bakery’s entire menu, which includes a large variety of piroshki as well as other bestsellers like hand-braided cinnamon and cardamom bread, jalapeno-cheddar sausage rolls, and chocolate cream hazelnut rolls; the order minimum is $50.

Made fresh at the Seattle bakery, the items will be flash-frozen, arriving in San Diego — the first stop of Piroshky Piroshky’s SoCal leg of the tour — on Wednesday, March 8 when orders can be picked up between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the San Carlos Elks Lodge #168 at 7430 Jackson Drive.