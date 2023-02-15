Popular Local Pizza Chain Brings Its Pies to Convoy

Adding to the diversity of cuisine available on Convoy Street will be the eighth location of a steadily-growing local pizzeria. Mr. Moto, which opened its flagship Pacific Beach restaurant in 2015, has since expanded across San Diego with locations in Point Loma, North Park, Little Italy, and Seaport Village as well as Phoenix, Arizona.

Scheduled to open in late March or early April, the incoming Kearny Mesa branch is replacing Red Moon in one of the area’s busiest plazas, where its neighbors will include the Taco Stand and O’Brien’s Pub. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant will serve Mr. Moto’s eight specialty pizzas, including the Hulk, a red pie topped with four meats, and the Furious Diablo, a Buffalo chicken pizza, along with several salads, pasta, and sides.

Designed by local firm My Studio ID, this outpost will incorporate a new feature: a wall-mounted “Moto wheel” that can be spun after a guest purchases a beer to win possible prizes like half-off their next order or a 24-ounce beer tower for $1.