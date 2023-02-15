 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Popular Local Pizza Chain Brings Its Pies to Convoy

Mr. Moto Pizza will share a busy plaza with Crab Hut and RakiRaki.

by Candice Woo
A rendering of the front of a pizzeria.
A rendering of the Convoy storefront.
Adding to the diversity of cuisine available on Convoy Street will be the eighth location of a steadily-growing local pizzeria. Mr. Moto, which opened its flagship Pacific Beach restaurant in 2015, has since expanded across San Diego with locations in Point Loma, North Park, Little Italy, and Seaport Village as well as Phoenix, Arizona.

Scheduled to open in late March or early April, the incoming Kearny Mesa branch is replacing Red Moon in one of the area’s busiest plazas, where its neighbors will include the Taco Stand and O’Brien’s Pub. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant will serve Mr. Moto’s eight specialty pizzas, including the Hulk, a red pie topped with four meats, and the Furious Diablo, a Buffalo chicken pizza, along with several salads, pasta, and sides.

A rendering of a pizzeria.
Rendering of the dining room.
Designed by local firm My Studio ID, this outpost will incorporate a new feature: a wall-mounted “Moto wheel” that can be spun after a guest purchases a beer to win possible prizes like half-off their next order or a 24-ounce beer tower for $1.

Mr. Moto Pizza Convoy

4646 Convoy Street Ste 114, San Diego, CA 92111

