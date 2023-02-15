 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Salt & Straw Ice Cream Is Expanding to Westfield UTC

This will be the company’s third store in the San Diego area

by Candice Woo

Portland’s acclaimed Salt & Straw Ice Cream, which landed its first San Diego scoop shop in Little Italy back in 2017 — the company’s most successful opening at the time — is heading to Westfield UTC. A rep for the company tells Eater that the store will be located at the north end of the mall across the parking from Crate & Barrel, facing La Jolla Village Drive.

The UTC outpost is expected to be up and running by May 2023.

Founded by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, the “farm-to-cone” brand, which also operates a location at One Paseo, often partners with small purveyors to create the menus for the ice cream parlors, which include classics like sea salt caramel ribbons and chocolate gooey brownie along with vegan options and seasonal flavors that rotate monthly.

Though it couldn’t confirm any other shops in San Diego at the moment, Salt & Straw said it’s always looking for other areas that would be a good fit for the company.

