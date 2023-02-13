 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tijuana’s Legendary Tortas Washmobile Launching San Diego Residency

Novo Brazil’s Chula Vista taproom will host the weekly pop-up

by Candice Woo
Hands hold a Mexican torta sandwich. Tortas WashMobile

An iconic Tijuana food stop, named one of Eater’s 27 essential restaurants in the city, will be starting up an ongoing weekly pop-up in San Diego this Thursday, February 16. Tortas Washmobile, whose original stand on Avenida Jalisco opened nearly 60 years ago in front of an old car wash, is bringing its famous Mexican sandwiches to Novo Brazil Brewing Company’s Lane Avenue taproom.

Operating one day a week from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on alternating Tuesdays and Thursdays, the Chula Vista brewery pop-up is being run by chef Pedro Fuentes, the nephew of Washmobile founder Manuel Hernandez. Fuentes will be cooking and sharing his family’s famous tortas, made with soft, flour-dusted pambazo rolls from a Tijuana bakery filled with marinated and grilled brisket, panela cheese, tomato, and guacamole.

This will be the first public residency that Tortas Washmobile has done anywhere in San Diego and is the continuation of a pilot event held last month at Novo Brazil that saw a whopping 500 tortas sold over a four-hour period.

A chef holds a torta sandwich.
Chef Pedro Fuentes.
Tortas Washmobile
Putting salsa on a torta.
Assembling a torta.
Tortas Washmobile

Novo Brazil Brewing Company - Chula Vista

901 Lane Avenue, , CA 91914 (619) 869-4274 Visit Website

