The Crack Shack Celebrates Eight Years in Little Italy

Though it now boasts locations as far-flung as Utah and Las Vegas, The Crack Shack was born right here in San Diego and its debut restaurant in Little Italy is celebrating its eighth anniversary this month with a weekend-long party that’ll kick off on Friday, November 10. Guests will find specials including loaded fries topped with chicken thigh al pastor as well as seasonal boozy milkshakes and beer from Societe Brewing Co., plus giveaways for the first 50 customers that include fanny packs on Friday, koozies on Saturday, and reusable tote bags on Sunday.

Monday Grill Nights Come to Kingfisher

Golden Hill standout Kingfisher has launched Nướng Nights, a weekly Monday event that features chef David Sim and his team grilling an assortment of skewers over binchotan charcoal out on the restaurant’s patio. Available for dine-in only from 5 p.m. until sold out, the menu will rotate weekly but might include wagyu beef with lemongrass and galangal or porcini mushrooms in a sweet soy glaze.

Knotty Barrel Introduces Weekend Barbecue

East Village gastropub Knotty Barrel recently unveiled a new barbecue menu that will be offered every Friday starting at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until sold out. Owner and pitmaster Kenny Lovi presides over the backyard’s offset smoker, where Central Texas brisket, turkey, and sausages are smoked over white oak and served up in sandwiches or on a plate with sides like mac salad, coleslaw, and black-eyed peas with collard greens and sauces that include mango-habanero barbecue sauce and a sauce regional to Lexington, Kentucky.

Local Farmers Markets Inspire New Cookbook

Adisa Ziric and Francesco Bonsi, the owners of Cucina Migrante, a company that hosts local culinary experiences, have published their first cookbook. Called “Happiness is a Red Tomato”, it’s a collection of favorite recipes gathered from their tours of area farmers markets and cooking classes and is available to buy online or at The Wine Shop by Cucina Migrante, their boutique wine bar and shop where Ziric and Bonsi also hold cooking classes like upcoming primers on the cuisine of Rome, Tuscany, and Lombardy.

Karl Strauss Expands Big in San Marcos

Foundational local brewery Karl Strauss has opened a massive, 85,000-square-foot beer garden in San Marcos. Dubbed the Outpost, the all-outdoor space includes shaded seating areas and fire pits fueled by a custom bar fashioned from a cargo container and the brewery’s first-ever food truck. Helmed by longtime Karl Strauss executive chef Gunther Emathinger, the food truck menu includes a variety of street tacos and nacho topped with jalapeno beer cheese and meats like beef barbacoa, pork carnitas, or chicken Tinga.