 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barrio Logan Is Getting a Six-Seat, Omakase-Style Sushi Bar

Hasekura is opening above Fish Guts on Logan Avenue

by Candice Woo
Kama otoro with compressed grape in madeira with shaved foie gras.
Kama otoro with compressed grape in madeira with shaved foie gras.
Hasekura

After having spent most of her culinary career practicing the art of sushi, Ambrely Ouimette returns to San Diego where she has partnered with Pablo Becker (El Vitral) to establish Barrio Logan’s first omakase-only sushi bar above Becker’s Logan Avenue restaurant, Fish Guts. Slated to open before the end of the year, Hasekura will span just six seats and a beyond-intimate dining experience.

Ouimette’s 16 years in sushi include stops at Coronado’s Saiko Sushi, Cannonball in Belmont Park, and Matsuhisa in Denver. Until earlier this year, she was head chef of Sushi|Bar in Austin, Texas, which started as a pop-up during the pandemic and went viral thanks to an endorsement by notorious podcaster Joe Rogan — at one point boasting a waitlist of 20,000 people for its omakase experience.

Chef Ambrely Ouimette.
Chef Ambrely Ouimette.
Liam Brown

Becker, a San Diego native whose parents are from Mexico City, comes from a restaurant family that includes cousin Richard Sandoval, a pioneer of modern Mexican cuisine. He’d always intended to turn the tiny room above the Fish Guts kitchen into a sushi bar, but the idea truly took off when he was introduced to Ouimette by San Diego’s most famous fishmonger, Tommy Gomes.

Gomes’ Tunaville Market will supply sustainable seafood for Hasekura’s multi-course options, which will be priced at $55 or $110 per person and offered at two seatings per night. Ouimette, who was trained in the classic Japanese edomae style of sushi-making, tells Eater that her mostly nigiri and sashimi-based “new wave” sushi menu will include nods to French technique, subtle Mexican influences, and even elements inspired by her own Ukrainian and Italian heritage.

Hasekura

2222 Logan Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Details on Drew Deckman’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant Coming to North Park

By Candice Woo

Menya Ultra Ramen Reveals Its Brand New UTC Restaurant

By Candice Woo

Aspiring to Fresh Culinary Heights, Paradisaea Names a New Executive Chef

By Candice Woo

The Crack Shack Celebrates Eight Years in Little Italy

By Candice Woo

40 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Farm-to-Table Nonprofit Restaurant Secures New Home in North Park

By Helen I. Hwang