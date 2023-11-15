Barrio Logan Is Getting a Six-Seat, Omakase-Style Sushi Bar

After having spent most of her culinary career practicing the art of sushi, Ambrely Ouimette returns to San Diego where she has partnered with Pablo Becker (El Vitral) to establish Barrio Logan’s first omakase-only sushi bar above Becker’s Logan Avenue restaurant, Fish Guts. Slated to open before the end of the year, Hasekura will span just six seats and a beyond-intimate dining experience.

Ouimette’s 16 years in sushi include stops at Coronado’s Saiko Sushi, Cannonball in Belmont Park, and Matsuhisa in Denver. Until earlier this year, she was head chef of Sushi|Bar in Austin, Texas, which started as a pop-up during the pandemic and went viral thanks to an endorsement by notorious podcaster Joe Rogan — at one point boasting a waitlist of 20,000 people for its omakase experience.

Becker, a San Diego native whose parents are from Mexico City, comes from a restaurant family that includes cousin Richard Sandoval, a pioneer of modern Mexican cuisine. He’d always intended to turn the tiny room above the Fish Guts kitchen into a sushi bar, but the idea truly took off when he was introduced to Ouimette by San Diego’s most famous fishmonger, Tommy Gomes.

Gomes’ Tunaville Market will supply sustainable seafood for Hasekura’s multi-course options, which will be priced at $55 or $110 per person and offered at two seatings per night. Ouimette, who was trained in the classic Japanese edomae style of sushi-making, tells Eater that her mostly nigiri and sashimi-based “new wave” sushi menu will include nods to French technique, subtle Mexican influences, and even elements inspired by her own Ukrainian and Italian heritage.