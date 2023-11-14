Details on Drew Deckman’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant Coming to North Park

The chef behind one of Valle de Guadalupe’s preeminent destination restaurants is embarking on his first project stateside in San Diego. Drew Deckman, who operates Deckman’s en el Mogor with his wife and co-owner Paulina Deckman, is bringing Watershed to University Avenue where it’s moving into the multi-level building that last housed Hoxton Manor and rooftop bar Dolly’s.

Continuing the mission of sustainability that he’s always practiced at his acclaimed Baja restaurant, Watershed will be fueled by a private farm located just 30 miles away from North Park in Ramona. In addition to growing most of its ingredients, the restaurant will only serve animals raised in San Diego County, seafood harvested from San Diego and Baja waters, and wine and beer produced in Baja or California with Santa Barbara being the northernmost limit. Another part of Deckman’s farm-to-table commitment will see the chef donate one percent of Watershed’s monthly revenue to Zero Foodprint, the James Beard Award-winning nonprofit dedicated to addressing the climate crisis by providing grants to farmers who switch to regenerative farming practices.

Designed by Megan Power of local Workind Studio (Marisi La Jolla), the 4,200-square-foot space will include two full cocktail bars, a 10-seat chef’s counter and oyster bar fronting its open kitchen, a private dining room, and a rooftop patio.