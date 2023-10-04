 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Lands in Carlsbad With Free Scoops

The Santa Barbara-based creamery opens its first San Diego store at the Forum

by Candice Woo

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Scoops of coffee ice cream next to a pint.
Coffee ice cream.
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

With a 70-year history in Santa Barbara, where its custard-based ice cream is made using dairy from Central Coast farms, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams is growing its handful of California-based scoop shops with its first for San Diego. The 1,000-square-foot storefront grand opens on Wednesday, October 4 at the Forum complex in Carlsbad with free single scoops offered between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and swag bags for the first 50 customers.

Created at its creamery headquarters, an original dairy dating back to the 1930s in downtown Santa Barbara, McConnell’s bestselling ice creams include Turkish coffee, Eureka lemon and marionberry, and chocolate-covered strawberries as well as seasonal limited releases; the Carlsbad shop will serve up the latest fall flavors including its popular pumpkin caramel with candied pecans. In addition to scoops in cups and cones, the stores also offer fresh-baked cookies and ice cream sandwiches.

An ice cream counter.
Inside the Carlsbad store.
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

Next up for McConnell’s is a new store opening in San Juan Capistrano in early 2024, but a rep for the ice cream brand tells Eater that they are also actively looking at other locations in the San Diego area.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

1935 Calle Barcelona Suite 175 , Carlsbad, CA 92009

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Dark Horse Coffee Roasters Arrives at the San Diego International Airport

By Candice Woo

Peek Inside a Legendary La Jolla Hotel Bar’s Modern Revival

By Candice Woo

Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Announces Temporary Closure

By Candice Woo

Inside the Swanky Steakhouse Opening Soon in San Diego

By Helen I. Hwang

Valle de Guadalupe Chef Diego Hernandez Is Cooking for One Night Only in Little Italy

By Candice Woo

30 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo