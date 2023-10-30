Enormous Brazilian Steakhouse Brings All-You-Can-Eat Meat to the Embarcadero

The empty corner of the Headquarters at Seaport District that last housed Seasons 52 has been filled by a Brazilian steakhouse chain that has several locations in Northern California as well as Las Vegas and Charleston, South Carolina. Galpão Gaucho offers rodizio-style dining, where customers pay a fixed price to sample from a never-ending parade of grilled meats sliced off giant skewers.

There are 17 different cuts to choose from including spicy or garlic picanha, or top sirloin, beef ribs, and ribeye along with pork sausage, bacon-wrapped chicken, leg of lamb, shrimp, pineapple, and Brazilian cheese served with spicy honey, with unlimited sides such as garlic mashed potatoes and caramelized bananas. Open for lunch and dinner, the 10,000-square-foot, 400-seat restaurant and bar also features a buffet island stocked with tons of starters like salad, soup, cheese, and charcuterie.