 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Enormous Brazilian Steakhouse Brings All-You-Can-Eat Meat to the Embarcadero

Galpão Gaucho opens at the Headquarters at Seaport District

by Candice Woo
Giant skewers of meat.
Giant skewers of meat.
Galpão Gaucho

The empty corner of the Headquarters at Seaport District that last housed Seasons 52 has been filled by a Brazilian steakhouse chain that has several locations in Northern California as well as Las Vegas and Charleston, South Carolina. Galpão Gaucho offers rodizio-style dining, where customers pay a fixed price to sample from a never-ending parade of grilled meats sliced off giant skewers.

There are 17 different cuts to choose from including spicy or garlic picanha, or top sirloin, beef ribs, and ribeye along with pork sausage, bacon-wrapped chicken, leg of lamb, shrimp, pineapple, and Brazilian cheese served with spicy honey, with unlimited sides such as garlic mashed potatoes and caramelized bananas. Open for lunch and dinner, the 10,000-square-foot, 400-seat restaurant and bar also features a buffet island stocked with tons of starters like salad, soup, cheese, and charcuterie.

The salad bar.
Galpão Gaucho
The Headquarters location.
Galpão Gaucho

Galpão Gaucho

789 West Harbor Drive, Ste #134, San Diego, CA 92101

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Inside Convoy’s Newest Asian Tea House and Dim Sum Shop

By Helen I. Hwang

35 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Manna Prepares to Blanket San Diego in More All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue

By Candice Woo

Late-Night Kebab Spot Lands in Pacific Beach

By Candice Woo

Homegrown Scoop Shop Brings Ice Cream Tacos and Farm-Fresh Flavors to Oceanside

By Candice Woo

Fast-Casual Asian Street Food Arrives in Pacific Beach

By Helen I. Hwang