A James Beard Award-Nominated Pizzeria Arrives in San Diego

A pizzeria with a 26-year history in Los Angeles and outposts across Southern California has opened its first restaurant in the San Diego area. Pitfire Pizza is launching its residency here by offering pick-up and delivery from its new Carlsbad storefront on October 30 and 31, with dine-in lunch and dinner service officially starting on Wednesday, November 1.

Touching down at Beacon La Costa, the 3,500-square-foot restaurant is the ninth Pitfire Pizza location for American Gonzo Food Corporation, the LA-based hospitality group behind Venice steakhouse American Beauty as well as acclaimed spots like Superba Food + Bread and Superba Snacks + Coffee. Along with growing the pizzeria’s presence, the group intends to bring some of its other brands to San Diego County over the coming years.

Pitfire’s California-style pies are built on a fermented sourdough pizza crust and cooked in a Marra Forni oven. They range from core classics like the Sausage Party, a meat-lovers feast featuring bacon, fennel sausage, and Genovese salami, to the seasonal Smashing Pumpkin topped with goat cheese, greens, pumpkin oil, and pepitas and vegan options that include a Margherita pizza made with cashew cheese and a cauliflower crust.

The menu also extends to starters, salads, pasta, and desserts, from roasted chicken meatballs served with Superba bread to steak salad, cavatappi alla vodka, and cookies and brownies crowned with ice cream from the Strauss Family Creamery. Beer, wine, and cocktails are featured at the full bar, along with boozy slushies such as the Negroni Freezoni and Pitfire Margarita.

Pitfire Pizza's Fall Menu