Destination Dining Comes to a Storied Hotel in the Hills of Rancho Santa Fe

Tucked amidst eucalyptus groves and sprawling homes, the nearly 100-year-old Inn at Rancho Santa Fe is just emerging from a multi-million-dollar renovation that includes a new cafe, all-day restaurant, and cocktail bar. While the historic 11-acre property has been a favorite escape for visitors over the decades, it has also very much functioned as a clubhouse for locals like Clique Hospitality founder Andy Masi, a Rancho Santa Fe resident whose group is now leading the hotel’s culinary operations, which includes in-room dining and catering special events on its lush central lawn.

Beyond the Inn’s guests, Masi says the revitalized bar and restaurant was built to appeal to returning regulars as well as diners seeking new options in North County.

Named for the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s original designer, Lilian’s is its marquee restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Chef and San Diego native Moira Hill, whose long resume includes notable restaurants like George’s at the Cove, Juniper & Ivy, Campfire, and Trust, tells Eater that her menu will range from lighter fare to comfort food, reflecting the Latin and Asian cultures that have influenced the area’s cuisine. Hill’s zero-waste kitchen, where she turns discarded onion skins into onion salt, will source seafood from local fishermen and support North County growers like Girl & Dug and Chino Farm. General manager Vikram Sood says brunch will be added next spring.

The Old Hollywood stars who used to frequent the hotel would likely feel right at home in the new cocktail lounge, dubbed Bing’s Bar after longtime Rancho Santa Fe denizen Bing Crosby. Beverage director Juan Sanchez’s drink list includes updated classics paired with a menu of small bites.

With guests and neighbors in mind, there is also a comfortable coffee shop whose counter will be stocked with fresh house-baked pastries.

Lilian's and Bing's Bar Menus