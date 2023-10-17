Late-Night Kebab Spot Lands in Pacific Beach

The eighth restaurant to open at Mission + Garnet, Pacific Beach’s 4,000-square-foot, 108-seat communal dining space, Döner! Döner! Kebab Kitchen is owner Scott Slater’s fast-casual take on Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. Open from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m., its menu features build-your-own plates, bowls, wraps, and salads with protein options that include carved gyro meat, falafel, and grilled marinated chicken or shrimp with add-ons such as herbed feta and fire-roasted tomato and sauces like spicy green zhug and white garlic sauce.

Celebrate Halloween With Barbie, Sushi, and Live Music

A two-day extravaganza is coming to the House of Blues, kicking off on Monday, October 30 with a Barbie Glitz & Glam party that will benefit women-owned businesses affected by the Maui wildfires and the Sister League of San Diego. There will be a glam rock performance by the LA Dolls as well as drinks, snacks, and a live auction featuring a pristine collection of Barbies owned by Soichi Suchi co-founder Raechel Kadoya. VIP ticket holders will be able to return on Halloween night to enjoy a special music performance by master chef Soichi and his band Munchy Vibes along with small bites that include sushi from Boat to Table.

San Diego’s Marquee Asian American Food Event Is Back

Following the San Diego Asian Film Festival’s awards presentation on Friday, November 10, the Pacific Arts Movement will host its annual Chew the Scene gala at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla. Featuring a highly-regarded group of local AAPI chefs, restaurants, distillers, and more, tickets include bites and sips from participants like Kingfisher, Sovereign Thai, Lia’s Lumpia, Snoice, and Malahat Spirits as well as unlimited beer and wine.

Beer Week Returns to San Diego

San Diego Beer Week will run from November 3 to November 12, but unlike in past years, it will not include signature large-scale events like the Guild Fest or Beer Garden at the Lodge at Torrey Pines. Instead, the scaled-down version will feature events and specials at individual breweries, bars, and restaurants throughout San Diego County, including a happy hour series in which board members from the San Diego Brewers Guild will be popping into local beer establishments, including Eppig Brewing, Pure Project, O’Brien’s Pub throughout the week.

Christmas Comes Early to Draft at Belmont Park

The Christmas-themed Miracle pop-up will include Draft at Belmont Park as one of its local residencies, running Friday, November 17 to Sunday, December 31. The restaurant and bar will be decked out in over-the-top holiday decorations and offering festive cocktails in kitschy glassware, including Santa mugs. To pair with the drinks, Draft will serve up seasonal dishes and snacks such as wagyu lasagna, and winter squash soup with grilled cheese.