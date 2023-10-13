Homegrown Scoop Shop Brings Ice Cream Tacos and Farm-Fresh Flavors to Oceanside

A San Diego-based ice cream company that took off during the pandemic is unveiling its first dedicated storefront this Sunday, October 15 in South Oceanside. Little Fox Cups & Cones is opening a scoop shop at the Freeman Collective, joining a mix of food tenants that includes HomeState and Corner Pizza.

Founder Meghan Koll has been in the hospitality industry for over 15 years, working as a bartender at several notable establishments including Carlsbad’s Jeune et Jolie. In 2019, after participating in a national cocktail competition, Koll turned some leftover cold brew cream from her drink recipe into a batch of ice cream, and Little Fox Cups & Cones was born.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Koll started selling her ice cream through Viewpoint Brewing Co., her brother-in-law’s brewpub as it pivoted to drive-thru service. Before long, Little Fox went out on the road, bringing its mobile ice cream tricycle to more than 150 events and weddings, eventually launching a pop-up window at Leucadia boutique thread spun.

The creamery, which makes its super-premium, 16 percent butterfat ice cream entirely from scratch, will offer close to 20 rotating flavors available in scoops, ice cream flights, and pints-to-go. Applying her creative approach with cocktails to ice cream, Koll’s creations include Fig’get About It, made with vin santo fig compote, vanilla cream, and cheesecake pieces, and Roasty Toasty, featuring toasted brioche cream, mascarpone swirl. and crispy parmesan, as well as flavors inspired by local farm produce like Club Med, a citrus and olive oil ice cream infused with sea salt and Cyclops Farms tomato marmalade. Little Fox has also become known for its adorable ice cream tacos — complex, gourmet versions of the dearly-departed Choco Taco, which was one of Koll’s favorite childhood treats.

Koll, who tells Eater that the South Oceanside kitchen is large enough to potentially support several more scoop shops in the San Diego area, says that Little Fox will also be selling ice cream cakes for birthdays and special occasions.