Fast-Casual Asian Street Food Arrives in Pacific Beach

Yum Zab! takes over the space that formerly housed Rhythm’s Chicken & Waffles

by Helen I. Hwang
restaurant front
Yum Zab!
Helen I. Hwang

A new restaurant revolving around an eclectic mix of Asian street food recently opened on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach. Yum Zab! is a fast-casual establishment launched by Klin Sritong and his wife, Ai. Some of its top-selling dishes include a spicy Korean fried chicken rice bowl, steamed Hainanese chicken with ginger rice, a Korean fried chicken sandwich, Japanese wagyu sando, and kaya toast, a popular snack in Singapore and Malaysia that features a rich and sweet jam made with pandan, coconut milk, and eggs.

The counter-service space features a takeout counter where customers order on a computer screen and a few sidewalk tables for dining in. Open daily at 11:30 a.m., the restaurant stays open until 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. most days except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Korean fried chicken sandwich.
Korean fried chicken sandwich.
Yum Zab!
Hainanese chicken rice bowl.
Hainanese chicken rice bowl.
Yum Zab!

It replaces Rhythm’s Chicken & Waffles, the fried chicken outfit that amassed quite a following on social media and reopened as Mom’s Chicken and Waffles in the U-31 nightclub in North Park.

Yum Zab!’s owner Klin Sritong has worked in area Thai restaurants and hails from a family of restauranteurs; his brother Krit and his mother operate Charm Thai Kitchen in Rancho Bernardo. Yum Zab! derives from a Thai expression meaning a “delicious mixture of things,” explains Sritong.

Buttermilk fried chicken with chicken broth.
Buttermilk fried chicken with chicken broth.
Yum Zab!

Sritong tells Eater that they plan on expanding and are eyeing the South Park neighborhood as their next location.

Yum Zab!

1136 Garnet Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109

