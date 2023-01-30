Texas-Based Burger Chain Planning 15 Restaurants in San Diego

A burger restaurant with roots in Texas is descending on San Diego with the first store scheduled to open Monday, February 13 in Carlsbad. Founded in 2007 in Plano, Texas, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has expanded as far as Irvine, but local resident Ash El is responsible for bringing the chain further south, with at least 15 locations planned for San Diego County.

El, a career hospitality pro who’s operated local branches of Einstein Bagels and Luna Grill over the last two decades, told Eater over a phone call that he was attracted to the chain’s simple yet fresh menu, which uses never-frozen, certified Angus beef, bakes its buns in-house, and hand-cuts potatoes for its French fries every morning.

The made-to-order burgers — there’s also a turkey patty and a black bean-based vegetarian and vegan option — can be customized with toppings like fried onion strings, sauteed mushrooms, and Texas-style green chile queso. Other menu items include Hebrew National hot dogs, housemade potato chips, sweet potato fries, and milkshakes.

El is hosting a grand opening event at the Carlsbad restaurant on Saturday, February 25, which will have live music and entertainment as well as giveaways and prizes, including the chance to win free burgers for a year.

He told Eater that he’s currently scouting locations in Mission Valley and San Marcos and says that some of his future Mooyah stores will also feature drive-thru windows,