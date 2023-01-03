10 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

Having a tough time keeping up with all the new dining options? Welcome to the Opening Report, a curated roundup of recent restaurant openings big and small across San Diego. We begin 2023 with a collection of fresh spots that will be regularly updated; revisit last year’s extensive lineup here.

Did we miss a spot? Drop a note at the tipline and we’ll consider it for the next update.

JANUARY 31, 2023

GASLAMP— A crowd-drawing NYC pizzeria with a controversial past, Prince Street Pizza is now baking up slices and whole pies of its signature Sicilian square pizzas like the Spicy Spring with fra diavolo sauce and spicy pepperoni and Neapolitan-style rounds as well as salads at its new downtown takeout shop that’s open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The store is now also accepting pickup orders as well as doing delivery through UberEats and Postmates. 415 Market Street.

POWAY— Ju Feng Yuan Dumpling Cafe is a recently-opened Chinese restaurant that specializes in a variety of dumplings including xiao long bao, or soup dumplings that come with assorted fillings like pork and chicken, as well as boiled dumplings, pan fried dumplings, won tons, and dessert dumplings shaped like cartoon characters. Open Wednesday through Monday for lunch and dinner, the cafe’s opening menu extends to chow mein, fried rice, and assorted entrees. 12265 Scripps Poway Pkwy Ste B109.

COLLEGE AREA— Located conveniently close to SDSU is a new Filipino food spot, Adobo House, that does a streamlined menu of burnt coconut rice bowls topped with a fried egg and a choice of chicken adobo, pork adobo, or bistek with caramelized onions with sides like adobo chicken wings, lumpia, and tortang talong, also known as eggplant omelet. 6784 El Cajon Blvd Ste J.

LITTLE ITALY— The latest addition to the Little Italy Food Hall, open daily at noon, is Sweet Petite Confections, a gourmet confectionery with another location in the Clairemont area. Chocolatier Michelle Lomelin has a background in fashion design, and creates unique treats like bonbons, caramels, chocolate barks, cookies, and more with seasonality in mind. 550 West Date Street, Suite B.

CARMEL VALLEY— The entire bean-to-bar process, from roasting cacao to tempering chocolate, is on display at Seabreeze Craft Chocolates where owner and chocolatier Jim Lantry holds chocolate-making classes and turns out single-origin chocolate bars, truffles, bonbons, and chocolate-nut spreads along with loose leaf tea made from cacao husks and ground cacao nibs. 3840 Valley Centre Drive, Suite 604.

JANUARY 3, 2023

BANKERS HILL— North Park Beer Co. has branched out with a new taproom and kitchen, open daily from 11 a.m. on, where the 24-tap bar is stocked with a large selection of the brewery’s beers including its award-winning Hop-Fu as well as guest beers, wine, hard kombucha, and cider. The full-service kitchen is serving up a brand new food menu that ranges from shareables like hand-cut French fries with beer cheese fondue and Thai-style or Buffalo chicken wings to salads and bun-based dishes like smashburgers, vegan burgers, and Nashville hot chicken sandwiches. 3095 Fifth Avenue.

KEARNY MESA— Convoy’s omakase sushi spot Hidden Fish has launched an adjacent restaurant called Hitokuchi, a sleek sake lounge featuring a menu split into raw bites like king crab and uni milk bread toast and amberjack crudo in yuzu ponzu and hot bites that include miso-sake Chilean sea bass with butter-dashi spinach, a rice bowl with Sichuan pepper broth-braised pork belly, and a creamy dish of lobster with Thai basil. 4764 Convoy Street.

PACIFIC BEACH— Mati’s Kitchen, a popular food truck from Southeast San Diego, has established its first storefront near the boardwalk. Mati’s Birria + Beer specializes in slow-braised Mexican birria, which is offered in tortas, tacos, quesadillas, flautas, and crunchwraps, with birria grilled cheese and birria chilaquiles available on weekends. There’s even a vegan version of birria made with mushrooms. The restaurant’s Taco Tuesday deals include two birria tacos for $5 and $5 Mexican lagers. 4150 Mission Boulevard.

LIBERTY STATION— The Sushi Stand is a recent addition to the Liberty Public Market, where it packs its specialty sushi rolls into convenient and portable boxes that are perfect for picnicking. Priced at $17.50, its popular rolls include the I See Fire roll with seared salmon and shrimp tempura and the Black and Yellow roll with spicy tuna, shishito tempura, and seared yellowtail. 2820 Historic Decatur Road.

SORRENTO VALLEY— Daru Indian Gastropub’s menu of street food and fusion dishes spans small plates like masala fries, fish and chips, and tandoori-grilled prawns as well as pizzas topped with paneer or chicken tikka. There’s also kati rolls, or paratha bread wraps featuring mutton, chicken, or chickpeas, along with homemade desserts like mango lassi and saffron ice cream. 9430 Scranton Road.