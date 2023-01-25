Kingfisher’s Chef Is San Diego’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalist

A San Diego chef is among 2023’s semifinalists for James Beard Awards. Widely recognized as the Oscars of the food industry, the James Beard Foundation’s committee “long list”on Wednesday, January 25, naming those exceptional restaurants, bars, and industry professionals who are under consideration.

Jonathan Bautista of Vietnamese fine dining jewel Kingfisher is part of the long list for best chef, California, battling up against many LA and Bay Area names.

In 2022, chef Anthony Wells of Juniper & Ivy was included among semifinalists in the best chef, California category, though he was edged out of the official list of nominees.

From here, the committee will get down to work trimming back its list in each category — releasing the short list of nominees on Wednesday, March 29. The awards gala will take place in Chicago on Monday, June 5. With some luck, San Diegans may have a shot at taking home a medal.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.