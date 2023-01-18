Vegan Restaurant Cafe Gratitude Closes in Little Italy

Café Gratitude, the all-day vegan restaurant known for its menu items named with affirmations like “I am dazzling” and I am peaceful”, has shuttered after a long tenure in Little Italy. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant, which opened in the summer of 2015 at the base of the Broadstone Little Italy building on Kettner, served brunch items, as well as salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls made with meat-free alternatives like coconut bacon, mushroom carnitas, and blackened tempeh.

With the San Diego outpost now closed, Cafe Gratitude has four locations remaining: one in Newport Beach and three branches in the LA neighborhoods of Venice, Hollywood, and the Arts District.

A rep for the company shared its closing statement, which reads:

“After much deliberation, our team has made the difficult decision to close Cafe Gratitude’s San Diego location. We wanted to thank our incredible team in San Diego for their devoted service that has allowed us to serve the neighborhood for over 7 1/2 years! Our sincere gratitude to the community that has welcomed our concept to Little Italy and beyond, and continued to support us over the years. It was an honor to serve you. We hope to welcome our loyal San Diego guests to our restaurants in Newport Beach and Los Angeles.”