Pop Pie and Stella Jean’s Expanding to Pacific Beach and Further North

The pie shop and ice cream parlor are pairing up on Garnet Avenue

by Candice Woo
A milkshake with ice cream and a piece of pie. Israel Palacio

The perfect pairing of pie and ice cream is headed to Pacific Beach where sister shops Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean’s Ice Cream will be slotting into the 1,100-square-foot space on Garnet Avenue that previously housed Bird Rock Coffee Roasters. The pie shop, which specializes in hand pies as well as whole pies, coffee, and cookies, and the small-batch scoop shop, operate side-by-side storefronts in University Heights and Costa Mesa but they will share the Pacific Beach location like their newest cafe in Point Loma. Co-founder Steven Torres tells Eater that the beach outpost should open by the end of February.

Torres and co-founder Gan Suebsarakham’s growing Sweet and Savory Collective recently secured a site in Mission Valley for their corporate headquarters in preparation for the launch of future locations that will include a Pop Pie and Stella Jean’s for South Park, currently scheduled to land later this summer on 30th Street. Additional expansion is planned, including a walk-up ice cream window run by Stella Jean’s that’ll be part of a multi-tenant hub in Carlsbad, and Torres says they’re also looking at more sites in North County and Orange County.

Pop Pie Co./Stella Jean's Ice Cream

829 Garnet Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109

