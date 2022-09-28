Golden Chopsticks Conveys Chinese Classics to Mira Mesa

At long last, Golden Chopsticks and its addictive chicken wings have landed on Mira Mesa Boulevard where the restaurant is finally up and running in the dynamic complex that also houses Menya Ultra Ramen, Golden Island, and 85 Degrees. This new spot arrives 27 years after its original location opened in National City in 1995, where the longstanding Chinese restaurant is still a fixture in the neighborhood.

Owner Tony Chen tells Eater that the Mira Mesa outpost is already busier than its predecessor, so much so that he’s had to close early some nights. The 2,800-square-foot restaurant, which includes a wrap-around patio, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Offering an extensive menu, which ranges from Americanized Chinese cuisine like mu shu pork and sweet and sour chicken to steamed whole fish, mapo tofu, and beef chow fun, Golden Chopsticks also features weekday lunch specials and banquet-style family dinner packages. This branch will undoubtedly do bustling takeout business for party trays of its most popular dishes, including its iconic salt and pepper chicken wings.