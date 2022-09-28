 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Golden Chopsticks Conveys Chinese Classics to Mira Mesa

The 27-year-old National City restaurant finally expands

by Candice Woo
The outside of a Chinese restaurant. Candice Woo

At long last, Golden Chopsticks and its addictive chicken wings have landed on Mira Mesa Boulevard where the restaurant is finally up and running in the dynamic complex that also houses Menya Ultra Ramen, Golden Island, and 85 Degrees. This new spot arrives 27 years after its original location opened in National City in 1995, where the longstanding Chinese restaurant is still a fixture in the neighborhood.

Owner Tony Chen tells Eater that the Mira Mesa outpost is already busier than its predecessor, so much so that he’s had to close early some nights. The 2,800-square-foot restaurant, which includes a wrap-around patio, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Dining room of Chinese restaurant. Candice Woo

Offering an extensive menu, which ranges from Americanized Chinese cuisine like mu shu pork and sweet and sour chicken to steamed whole fish, mapo tofu, and beef chow fun, Golden Chopsticks also features weekday lunch specials and banquet-style family dinner packages. This branch will undoubtedly do bustling takeout business for party trays of its most popular dishes, including its iconic salt and pepper chicken wings.

Golden Chopsticks

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Richard Blais Partnering to Open Two More San Diego Restaurants

By Candice Woo

Sneak a Peek at the Seven New Bars and Restaurants Going Into the Lafayette Hotel

By Candice Woo

Adams Avenue Bar Pairs Cocktails and Wine With Cat Therapy

By Helen I. Hwang

New Encinitas Market Stocks Everything You Need for an Ideal Wine Night

By Candice Woo

Where to Find Rosh Hashanah Dinners in San Diego, 2022

By Candice Woo

Callie Launches High-Profile Guest Chef Dinner Series With Perfecte Rocher

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world