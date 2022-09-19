 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Encinitas Market Stocks Everything You Need for an Ideal Wine Night

Little Victory offers a professionally-curated wine selection plus gourmet snacks

by Candice Woo

A table stocked with wine and snacks. Little Victory

A recently-opened gourmet store in downtown Encinitas is dedicated to helping its customers celebrate life’s little victories. Founded by husband and wife team Jeremy Simpson and Kirsten Potenza, who relocated to Oceanside from Los Angeles in 2021, Little Victory Wine Market’s 240-bottle selection exclusively features wines made with grapes that are farmed organically, while its shelves are filled with all the makings for the ultimate cheese or charcuterie board.

Simpson previously worked at LA standouts Bestia and Bar Calo and is the former beverage director for Carlsbad’s Michelin-starred Jeune et Jolie while Potenza owns her own fitness and wellness company. Their focus is on lesser-seen bottles and wines made naturally with minimal intervention, primarily from California, France, and Italy, while the snack selection includes cheese, jams, tinned fish, and specialty food items from celeb chefs like David Chang and Jose Andres.

The front door of a wine shop and market. Little Victory
A modern wine shop. Little Victory

The couple, who will operate the 1,380-square-foot market along with Potenza’s sister and brother-in-law, tells Eater that they’ll be expanding the food offerings according to the needs of their North County neighbors but they’re planning to add cured meats, pasta, and other pantry items. They also stock a hand-picked selection of glassware, serveware, and other home goods.

Customers will be able to sample wine on-site once their tasting license is secured, and a back area of the space may be used for future wine-pairing dinners and other events.

A wall of wine shelves. Little Victory
Glassware and wine bottles on a table in a wine store. Little Victory

Potenza and Simpson say that they’re hoping to launch more locations of Little Victory and are even open to developing bigger restaurant projects down the line. Marc Karren of Location Matters represented the tenants while Vic Gausepohl of Commercial Pacific Properties represented the landlord in the Encinitas lease.

Little Victory Wine Market is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Little Victory Wine Market

960 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

