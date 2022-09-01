A Glittery Karaoke and Cocktail Bar Is Coming to the Gaslamp

The pre-pandemic pleasure of singing very loudly in front of a group of people will have a glitzy new setting with the arrival of the Gaslamplighter, an incoming karaoke and cocktail bar that’s due to land early next year on Market Street where it’s replacing Ciro’s Pizzeria and Beerhouse. Proprietor Frankie Sciuto, who also runs the adjacent Side Bar, a longtime Gaslamp nightclub and lounge, is a San Diego native and fourth-generation bar owner whose family owns the Lamplighter in Mission Hills, an iconic dive and beloved karaoke joint.

The 1,600-square-foot downtown space is getting an art deco makeover from GTC Design (Coco Maya, Rare Society), transforming into 1920s speakeasy decorated in shades of green and navy with gold and rose metal accents.

Operating Tuesday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., the bar will host karaoke on its main stage, with guests able to make reservations for individual singing slots. There will also be occasional live music programming, a mix of local acoustic artists and nationally-known names.

The Gaslamplighter is planning to feature a list of classic and contemporary cocktails as well as a menu of bar bites and shareable plates to snack on between belting out songs.