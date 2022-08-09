 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bringing a Mexican Perspective to Sushi and Japanese Cuisine, El Pez Is Opening in Barrio Logan

The popular South Bay restaurant is opening a new location on National Avenue

by Candice Woo
Assorted sushi rolls and a plate of sashimi. El Pez Kitchen

Enthusiastically embraced by the South Bay since its 2019 arrival in Imperial Beach, El Pez Kitchen is preparing to open a second location in Barrio Logan where it will be one of the anchors at Los Patios, a new mixed-use development of loft-style apartments and communal outdoor spaces that will also house a third branch of Café Madeleine.

El Pez co-owner Alex Aguayo tells Eater that the National Avenue restaurant, which is currently scheduled to open in September, will offer indoor and outdoor dining and feature a more refined design than the original outpost in Palm Plaza.

Aguayo says that he and co-founder Armando Mondragon, El Pez’s chef, have built their menu on incorporating Japanese and Asian elements into familiar Mexican dishes that they’ve grown up eating, such as an octopus tostada with ancho chile ponzu or a tuna aguachile with togarashi and pickled cucumber.

A rendering of a bar and dining room.
Rendering of El Pez Barrio Logan’s bar and dining room.
El Pez Kitchen

Other popular dishes that meld Mexican and Japanese cuisine include specialty sushi rolls like the Palm roll, which features imitation crab, shrimp tempura, tuna, avocado, cilantro, and salsa negra, and bowls of ramen enriched with carnitas and chorizo.

Additions to Barrio Logan’s offerings will include fresh oysters dressed with Mexican and Asian flavors, scallops marinated in Maggi sauce, sushi hand rolls, and more sashimi and crudo options. Its bar will serve beer, wine, mocktails, and sochu-based cocktails.

A tostada topped with seafood
Seafood tostada.
El Pez Kitchen
Raw oysters served with a lemon wedge.
Fresh oysters.
El Pez Kitchen

El Pez Kitchen

1776 National Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

55 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Massive Luxury Steakhouse Coming to Del Mar Highlands

By Candice Woo

Lucha Libre Launches Spot for Boozy Paletas and Aguas Frescas in North Park

By Candice Woo

An NFT Art Gallery and Genever Bar Is Coming to North Park

By Candice Woo

Japanese and Italian Cuisines Come Together in North Park

By Kelly Bone

Art Informs the Rotating Menu at This New Oceanside Restaurant

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world