Massive Luxury Steakhouse Coming to Del Mar Highlands

The family behind the well-known Mastro’s Steakhouse chain is bringing its newer brand of steakhouse built for big spenders to San Diego, where Steak 48 is set to open in Spring 2023 at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.

Taking the 12,500-square-foot, stand-alone corner spot at Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real that previously housed Searsucker, the restaurant will have multiple dining areas, including eight suites for private dining, that all have a view of its glass-enclosed showcase kitchen. With an in-house butcher shop for hand-cutting steaks, the space will also feature a 3,000-bottle wine vault.

Co-founded by Jeffrey Mastro — who has a home in Coronado — and brother Michael Mastro along with their father Dennis Mastro and business partner Scott Troilo after the Mastros sold their eponymous steakhouse chain back in 2007, Steak 48 has locations in Houston, TX, Chicago, IL (where Eater Chicago ranks it as one of the city’s top steakhouses), Philadelphia, PA, and Charlotte, NC. Another outpost is opening in Beverly Hills later this year.

Known for its strict dress code, the restaurant offers an ultra-luxe menu that centers around 28-day, wet-aged prime steaks along with domestic and A5 wagyu as well as extensive seafood and raw bar selections. Some of its most popular dishes include wagyu tartare, chicken-fried lobster tails, Alaskan king crab and rock shrimp mac & cheese, and steaks topped with everything from crab cakes to burrata and black truffle green peppercorn sauce.