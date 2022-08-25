Interactive Golf and Sports Simulation Bar Tees Off in the Gaslamp

A giant entertainment venue has landed on Fifth Avenue where it replaces Volcano Rabbit. The latest from RMD Group, which runs other notable Gaslamp spots like Lumi by Akira Back and Huntress, Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar rings in at more than 7,000-square-feet, housing two Full Swing golf simulators that allow guests to virtually play 18 holes at some of the world’s top courses, from Pebble Beach to Pinehurst No. 2. Beyond golf, the system offers more than 10 other sports, including soccer, football, and baseball. Groups can reserve the simulators at a rate of either $50, $80, or $100 per hour depending on the day of the week and time of day.

The bar serves pub-style menu from RMD Group culinary director Wilfried “Wil” Bergerhausen that includes everything from deviled eggs and bison meatballs to salads and over-the top dishes like a hot chicken sandwich, smashburger, or grilled cheese on a glazed doughnut base. It’s also the launching point for WAHOO!, a new San Diego-based line of lower calorie, lower carb lager produced in flavors like lime, mixed berry, and orange.

With 20 TVs across the venue, Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar is planning to be a hub for Monday Night Football starting in September, when it’ll also kick off special events like trivia nights and golf competitions as well as weekend brunch.