Fernside Team Opens Fairplay Bar in Former Toronado Space

The hallowed former home of iconic North Park beer bar Toronado, which shuttered in 2020 after a dozen years in operation, is back in action on 30th Street as Fairplay, a new neighborhood hangout. With its central divider removed and the original high ceiling revealed, the brick-walled bar now has an old school gym feel and is aiming to position itself as a community-oriented space that’s “a little sporty” rather than a sports bar in the traditional sense, though there are plenty of TVs throughout.

Created by the team behind Fernside in South Park, which includes Bluefoot Bar & Lounge owner Adam Cook and Fernside general manager Shane Gerde, Fairplay is a blend of the two bars, carrying on Bluefoot’s dedication to all things soccer plus an all-day food menu.

There are 20 beer taps, as well as cocktails on draft and classic drinks like margaritas, palomas, and mules to pair with dishes ranging from smoked and fried chicken wings and a pickle-brined fried chicken sandwich to a tostada salad, tofu sandwich, cheeseburger, and fish and chips.

Fans will be able to watch international team soccer but the bar also plans to support our own San Diego Wave FC, a member of the National Women’s Soccer League. Gerde tells Eater that they want the programming to be more diverse than standard sports bars that mainly show football, baseball, and basketball and are planning on showing hockey games along with more esoteric and offbeat sports.

Fairplay will be opening at 5 p.m. over the next few nights before settling into its regular daily hours of 11:30 am. to midnight. The bar plans on opening early at 6 a.m. to screen all international soccer games held throughout the year, offering a small morning menu of breakfast sandwiches, burritos, tacos, and French toast.

Fairplay, 4026 30th Street, North Park. 11:30 a.m. to midnight daily (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.)