Extravagant Jungle-Themed Restaurant and Nightclub Coming to the Gaslamp

Opening in early September, Zama will serve a mix of Mexican, Peruvian, and Japanese cuisine

by Candice Woo
Rendering of a tropical bar.
Interior rendering.
Tucker Sadler Architects

A dramatic new restaurant and nightlife venue is prepping for landing in the 4,000-square-foot corner space at 5th and Island that’s housed a succession of different projects through the years — most recently the Asian fusion-ish Monkey King. Called Zama, it’s from the veteran group of restaurateurs and chefs behind University Heights brunch spot Breakfast & Bubbles and Park Boulevard’s Italian-inflected RustiCucina.

Designed by Tucker Sadler Architects, the local firm behind Portside Pier at the Embarcadero, the in-construction AC Hotel Gaslamp, and the San Diego Central Library, the setting is inspired by the Amazonian jungle, with tropical rainforest vibes and lots of greens and natural wood.

Featuring a sushi bar presided over by chef Tayuka Kudo, who formerly worked at Nobu and Lumi downtown, the dinner-only restaurant will be opening next month with an eclectic menu that’ll also include Mexican aguachile and Peruvian tiradito as well as dishes from Latin America.

Rendering of a large restaurant and bar.
Exterior rendering.
Tucker Sadler Architects

With a DJ in residence spinning everything from tropical music to tango, Zama will turn into dance club after dinner, fueling crowds with cocktails based on exotic fruits.

Zama

467 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101 Visit Website

