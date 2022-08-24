Extravagant Jungle-Themed Restaurant and Nightclub Coming to the Gaslamp

A dramatic new restaurant and nightlife venue is prepping for landing in the 4,000-square-foot corner space at 5th and Island that’s housed a succession of different projects through the years — most recently the Asian fusion-ish Monkey King. Called Zama, it’s from the veteran group of restaurateurs and chefs behind University Heights brunch spot Breakfast & Bubbles and Park Boulevard’s Italian-inflected RustiCucina.

Designed by Tucker Sadler Architects, the local firm behind Portside Pier at the Embarcadero, the in-construction AC Hotel Gaslamp, and the San Diego Central Library, the setting is inspired by the Amazonian jungle, with tropical rainforest vibes and lots of greens and natural wood.

Featuring a sushi bar presided over by chef Tayuka Kudo, who formerly worked at Nobu and Lumi downtown, the dinner-only restaurant will be opening next month with an eclectic menu that’ll also include Mexican aguachile and Peruvian tiradito as well as dishes from Latin America.

With a DJ in residence spinning everything from tropical music to tango, Zama will turn into dance club after dinner, fueling crowds with cocktails based on exotic fruits.