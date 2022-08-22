 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SuperNatural Sandwiches Shutters for Good in Miramar

The long-running sandwich shop announced its closure.

by Candice Woo
SuperNatural Sandwiches on Miramar.
SuperNatural

Launched as a vendor at the Hillcrest Farmer’s Market, where its popularity propelled its founders to open a first storefront in 2014, SuperNatural Sandwiches has announced that it has closed its Miramar location, which was the last remaining in operation of what once included five locations across Southern California and Mexico.

Known for its “sea-to-sandwich” signatures, from the garlic shrimp-stuffed Siren to the bacon and scallop-filled Neptune, SuperNatural posted a long farewell message on Instagram, thanking its customers and explaining some of the reasons behind the decision to shutter including pandemic-produced challenges like rising food costs and labor shortages, sharing that “the restaurant business is not for the faint of heart and is daunting under the current economic conditions.” The post also includes a plea to support restaurants and small businesses, saying, “it could be the difference between your local restaurant being in business one day and closing its door another day.”

