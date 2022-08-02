Inside the Menu at Hell’s Kitchen, Chef Gordon Ramsay’s Reality Show-Themed Restaurant at Harrah’s SoCal

A whopping 20 seasons in, with another set to air this fall, FOX’s long-running “Hell’s Kitchen” reality cooking series has spawned a franchise for superstar chef Gordon Ramsay that now includes four restaurants whose design and menu are modeled after the set and most famous dishes from the hit television show.

The latest location of Hell’s Kitchen opens Friday, August 12 at Harrah’s Resort SoCal and is the largest so far, at 332 seats with a bar, lounge, two private dining rooms, and two chef’s tables. Although Ramsay isn’t guaranteed to attend the restaurant’s grand opening this summer, a rep for the restaurant tells Eater that the chef is confirmed to make a visit in November.

An outpost at Caesars Palace won a design award from Eater Vegas in 2018, and diners can expect to see much of the stagecraft and key features from the Las Vegas restaurant at the new Valley Center outpost, from its iconic bronze HK sign to a reoccurring pitchfork motif; the space will include a life-size video screen of Gordon Ramsay greeting guests, a “wall of fame” with photos of past winners, and a boutique with branded merchandise.

The grand showcase kitchen is split into a red side and a blue side, just like in the show, with its cooks sporting the red and blue-trimmed chef’s jackets that contestants wear on the show.

Frequent Hell’s Kitchen viewers will recognize many of the dishes on the menu, which are signature Gordon Ramsay recipes that often pop up in the show’s challenges, usually with Ramsay dramatically looming nearby. Among the most famous are the butter-poached lobster tail with truffle risotto, the pan seared scallops, the beef Wellington, and the sticky toffee pudding with dulce de leche ice cream.

Cocktails include classics like Manhattans and Pimm’s Cups, along with signature drinks that include the Pitchfork, made with bourbon, pamplemousse, tawny port, lemon, and egg white and the Notes from Gordon, which combines gin, green tea, lemongrass, peach, and lemon and is garnished with a flag inscribed with a snarky quote from Ramsay himself.

Hell's Kitchen Menu

Hell’s Kitchen, 777 S Resort Dr., Valley Center. Sunday to Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.