Modern Jewish Delicatessen and Restaurant Moving Into Torrey Pines

Spotlighting a cuisine that’s seriously underrepresented in San Diego, Gold Finch will be a modern delicatessen rooted in Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking — and Jewish culture — opening in the Torrey Pines area in early September.

Developed by the Urban Kitchen Group, the restaurant is an opportunity for founder Tracy Borkum to honor her Jewish heritage through a menu inspired in part by family recipes passed down from her mother, aunt, and grandmother and interpreted by the group’s chef-partner Tim Kolanko alongside a culinary team that includes chefs Jeff Armstrong, Frankie Becerra, and Adrian Mendoza.

Named after Golders Green and Finchley, two London neighborhoods with large Jewish communities where she was raised, Gold Finch is Borkum’s tenth project across San Diego and Orange County. In business for nearly three decades, her hospitality group runs the long-tenured Cucina Urbana as well as Artifact at the Mingei and is prepping to launch a restaurant at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s newly-expanded La Jolla location as well as a cafe in Bay Park.

The 1,400-square-foot restaurant will be anchoring Muse at Torrey Pines, a huge life science campus that’s been recently redeveloped.

Incorporating a quick-service deli counter stocked with a selection of cured meats, smoked fish, salads, sides, and baked goods ranging from bagels and bialys to rugelach and babka, Gold Finch will also be a full-service restaurant serving breakfast and lunch on weekdays along with afternoon snack offerings like schmaltz potatoes, tahini and crudite, and ricotta blintzes, Kolanko’s menu will include a giant potato latke topped with a fried egg as well as challah French toast, matzo ball soup, savory noodle kugel, and chicken schnitzel. And look forward to retro soda fountain favorites like chocolate phosphates and egg creams.

A weekend brunch is also in the works, plus specials meals and holidays foods for Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Hanukkah and Passover.