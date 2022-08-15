 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Modern Jewish Delicatessen and Restaurant Moving Into Torrey Pines

Gold Finch is opening in early September

by Candice Woo
A picnic table set with plates of food.
Select dishes from Gold Finch’s menu.
Gold Finch

Spotlighting a cuisine that’s seriously underrepresented in San Diego, Gold Finch will be a modern delicatessen rooted in Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking — and Jewish culture — opening in the Torrey Pines area in early September.

Developed by the Urban Kitchen Group, the restaurant is an opportunity for founder Tracy Borkum to honor her Jewish heritage through a menu inspired in part by family recipes passed down from her mother, aunt, and grandmother and interpreted by the group’s chef-partner Tim Kolanko alongside a culinary team that includes chefs Jeff Armstrong, Frankie Becerra, and Adrian Mendoza.

Named after Golders Green and Finchley, two London neighborhoods with large Jewish communities where she was raised, Gold Finch is Borkum’s tenth project across San Diego and Orange County. In business for nearly three decades, her hospitality group runs the long-tenured Cucina Urbana as well as Artifact at the Mingei and is prepping to launch a restaurant at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s newly-expanded La Jolla location as well as a cafe in Bay Park.

A man and woman stand in front of a building.
Tracy Borkum and Tim Kolanko.
Stacy Keck

The 1,400-square-foot restaurant will be anchoring Muse at Torrey Pines, a huge life science campus that’s been recently redeveloped.

Incorporating a quick-service deli counter stocked with a selection of cured meats, smoked fish, salads, sides, and baked goods ranging from bagels and bialys to rugelach and babka, Gold Finch will also be a full-service restaurant serving breakfast and lunch on weekdays along with afternoon snack offerings like schmaltz potatoes, tahini and crudite, and ricotta blintzes, Kolanko’s menu will include a giant potato latke topped with a fried egg as well as challah French toast, matzo ball soup, savory noodle kugel, and chicken schnitzel. And look forward to retro soda fountain favorites like chocolate phosphates and egg creams.

A weekend brunch is also in the works, plus specials meals and holidays foods for Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Hanukkah and Passover.

A patio outside an office building.
The Muse.
The RMR Group

Gold Finch

3040 Science Park Road, San Diego, CA 92121

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Beer, Mead, Wine, and Pizza Sharing Brand-New Open-Air Venue in Bay Park

By Candice Woo

Bringing a Mexican Perspective to Sushi and Japanese Cuisine, El Pez Is Opening in Barrio Logan

By Candice Woo

55 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Massive Luxury Steakhouse Coming to Del Mar Highlands

By Candice Woo

Lucha Libre Launches Spot for Boozy Paletas and Aguas Frescas in North Park

By Candice Woo

An NFT Art Gallery and Genever Bar Is Coming to North Park

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world