Beer, Mead, Wine, and Pizza Sharing Brand-New Open-Air Venue in Bay Park

The Gärten will be unveiled in September

by Candice Woo
Rendering of an outdoor beer garden.
Rendering of the Gärten.
The Gärten

With outdoor gathering spaces particularly prized in San Diego, especially in current times, a new permanent open-air venue offering multiple food and drink options is being built in Bay Park in preparation for a September reveal.

Ringing in at 2,500-square-feet, the Gärten is a fresh addition to the existing Morena area hub and co-licensed tasting rooms shared by Lost Cause Meadery and Deft Brewing. Styled after a European biergarten, the all-outdoor space will allow the partnership to grow; the patio will offer much more seating via communal tables and be the stage for a variety of entertainment, from art shows to live music and comedy, hosted throughout the year.

Rendering of an outdoor beer garden.
Streetside rendering of the Gärten.
The Gärten
A mural depicting a religious scene.
A mural at the Gärten.
The Gärten

Besides featuring Deft Brewing’s full array of beer and Lost Cause Meadery’s extensive selection of mead and cider, the Gärten will be the launching point for Oddish Wine, a new brand from Lost Cause that will incorporate untraditional fruits into the winemaking process — think pineapple with chardonnay and guava with sauvignon blanc — into a line of sparkling wines that’s being released in late 2022.

Run by pair of veteran pizzaiolos, Pizza Cassette will continue to provide a menu of wood-fired pizza that ranges from a classic margherita made with house mozzarella to the Hornet’s Nest topped with soppressata, jalapeno, Thai chili oil, and honey and the Sausage & Citrus that incorporates housemade fennel sausage, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, lemon, and olive oil.

A table full of pizzas.
Pies from Pizza Cassette.
Pizza Cassette

The Gärten

5322 Banks Street, San Diego, CA 92110

