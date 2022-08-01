 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A long curved bar with bar stools.

Cevicheria and Oyster Bar Brings Baja-Style Fresh Seafood to Little Italy

Crudo opens this week on India Street

by Candice Woo
Photography by Kimberly Motos

A sleek spot for seafood touches down on India Street this week with the arrival of Crudo, a new restaurant and bar that replaces a shuttered dessert shop in the heart of Little Italy. With glass doors that open up the space to the sidewalk, the restaurant also has a large streetside patio that’s in the process of becoming a permanent parklet.

Crudo is the latest of several restaurant projects that co-owners Fernando Montiel, Fernando González, and Eduardo Bustamante are hoping to open in San Diego. The trio also run La Taqueria Tijuana, the popular taco shop that got its start in Imperial Beach and now operates locations in Little Italy and Hillcrest.

Huge fans of sushi, the partners are dedicating a section of the newly-elongated bar to an interactive sushi-style counter where three chefs will prepare and assemble plates for diners.

Executive chef Miguel Angel Gomez’s menu ranges from platters of raw oysters and clams to red and green shrimp aguachile and seafood cocktails, along with fresh seafood dishes that meld Mexican, Asian, Peruvian, and Italian cuisine, including tuna and scallop tostadas dressed with guajillo chile mayo and ponzu, octopus carpaccio topped with capers, parmesan, and arugula, and kampachi and sea urchin ceviche with passion fruit. Seafood-friendly drinks like champagne, sake, beer, and selection of wine from France and Mexico will also be available.

The owners tell Eater that they’re actively looking at expanding La Taqueria Tijuana to neighborhoods like Point Loma and Del Mar for and say they’re also planning to explore additional locations for Crudo.

A large open glass door in front of a restaurant.
A curved bar for seating in a restaurant.
A raw bar at a restaurant.
A dining area with tables and mirrors on the wall.
A wall of mirrors in a dining area.
A tostada topped with raw tuna and scallops.
Tuna and scallop tostada.
A plate of baked clams.
Baked clams.

Crudo, 1608 India Street, Little Italy. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

Crudo

1608 India Street Ste 104, San Diego, CA 92101
