Panoramic Rooftop Bar Brings Breezy Drinks and Bites to Downtown Oceanside

On the heels of launching Coco Maya, a tropical rooftop oasis in Little Italy, local group Grind & Prosper Hospitality is set to unveil CocoCabana atop the Brick Hotel, a newly-restored historic building turned boutique property in North County. Scheduled to officially debut on Wednesday, July 27, the open-air 2,100-square-foot cocktail bar boasts expansive views of the Pacific and downtown Oceanside from its fourth floor perch.

Although it also draws influence from the Caribbean, CocoCabana’s kitchen — centered around a Josper charcoal oven — offers its own distinct menu, geared towards bar bites and shareable dishes ranging from jerk duck confit to grilled sardines, curry clams, and lime-marinated wagyu skeweres. Brunch plates like plantain hash and eggs, a breakfast sandwich, and an egg-stuffed baked potato will be available on weekends.

The bar’s tropical drink list from beverage director Rob McShea includes the Oside Rider, made with tamarind and chile-infused mezcal, watermelon, mint, and lime and the Crocket & Tubbs with bourbon, apricot, coconut balsamic, banana agave, and bitters.

Arriving in late August on the ground floor is another project from the group. Helmed by executive chef Quinnton Austin, Q&A Oyster Bar and Restaurant will feature a full service dining experience inspired by Austin’s Louisiana roots. Offering a variety of oysters, sourced from the gulf and both coasts, the menu will also include New Orleans classics such as gumbo, shrimp Creole and grits, and crispy catfish and riffs on iconic cocktails like the Sazerac, Hurricane, and Vieux Carre.