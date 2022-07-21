Art Informs the Rotating Menu at This New Oceanside Restaurant

A uniquely-programmed restaurant and bar that’ll do double duty as an art gallery is coming to downtown Oceanside; KNVS (pronounced canvas) is officially scheduled to open on Saturday, July 30 although a sneak preview will be held this weekend from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It’s the fourth hospitality project developed by Oceanside local Kevin Shin for the boutique Fin Hotel, joining the North County Roastery, the Switchboard Restaurant, which serves a menu inspired by the Hawaiian Islands, and Haetae, a Korean street food lounge.

Art exhibitions will rotate quarterly through the 1,400-square-foot space; Oceanside artist Margaret Alexis Chiaro will be the first featured at KNVS, showcasing a collection called “the Floral Guild” that’ll be on display through October.

With food and beverages tailored to each show, co-chefs Chef Michael Mitchem and Matthew Monko have created floral-themed dishes like rosettes of berry-cured salmon and a vegan ratatouille bouquet while cocktails from beverage director Wyatt DeMars including the Iris made with rye, cognac, apple, lemon, black pepper, and charcoal.

Shin, who serves on the board of the Oceanside Museum of Art, will be donating 15 percent of proceeds to a nonprofit of the artist’s choice. Chiaro has selected Studio ACE of Oceanside as the first recipient.