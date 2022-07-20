Point Loma’s Cesarina Preps New Pizzeria and Cheese Company

Expanding on the popularity of Cesarina, its well-received Italian restaurant in Point Loma that opened in 2019 and earned Michelin Bib Gourmand status in 2021, the Cesarina Restaurant Group isn’t venturing far for its second project, which will be landing across the street on Voltaire later this year. While Cesarina revolves around housemade pasta, Angelo will be all about the craft of pizza. A custom wood-fired oven placed in the center of the restaurant will baked up the restaurant’s modern takes on traditional Neapolitan pizza, which will include build-your-own pies as well as house favorite combinations and vegan and gluten-free options.

Named after his father, the pizzeria is another partnership between Cesarina co-founder Niccolò Angius, his wife and co-owner, executive chef Cesarina Mezzoni, and their longtime friend Giuseppe Capasso.

Beyond pizza, the menu will include antipasti like suppli, or fried rice balls, and cuppo Napoletano, a street food snack that ranges from croquettes to fried bits of vegetables, meat, and seafood, as well as entrees baked in the wood-fired oven.

Most excitingly, Angelo will feature an in-house caseificio, or cheese-making facility, on view at the restaurant, that will produce a variety of cheeses to top its pizzas, from mozzarella and burrata to regional specialities from Southern Italy like provola, a fresh cheese from Campania, and caciocavallo, an aged cheese with a distinctive gourd shape.

The cheeses, along with Mezzoni’s made-to-order Italian cakes, will also be sold out of the space, which will additionally function as the hub for Cesarina Restaurant Group’s catering and e-commerce businesses.

Enlisting Rome-based Piulats Arquitectura and renowned Italian design firm Costa Group to transform the former warehouse, Angelo will have a blue-tiled storefront and an 820-square-foot outdoor patio. Inside the 1300-square-foot restaurant, decorated in colors and graphics inspired by the Southern Italian coastline as well as vintage glamour from the 1950s, the interior will hold the cheese-making counter, wood-fired oven, and a U-shaped cocktail bar as well as seating spread across booths, bistro tables, and living room-style furnishings.