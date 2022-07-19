Hell’s Kitchen by Chef Gordon Ramsay Sets August Arrival in San Diego

California’s very first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant will officially open its doors on Friday, August 12 at Harrah’s Resort Southern California, where it will be offering nightly dinner service. Created by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, the restaurant is designed to give diners a taste of Ramsay’s most famous dishes and provide a peek into what it’s like to be on the set of his long-running reality competition cooking show of the same name.

With existing outposts in Nevada and Dubai, the new San Diego County location will be the biggest Hell’s Kitchen yet. The Valley Center casino has remodeled its buffet area to make way for the new 332-seat restaurant, bar, and lounge, which will have two private dining rooms, two chef’s tables and a showcase kitchen serving up some of Ramsay’s signature plates like crispy skin salmon, beef Wellington, and sticky toffee pudding, as well as a prix fixe menu, with other new dishes rolling out after its opening.

Though the space won’t be ready for prime time until next month, fans can make reservations for Hell’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Resort SoCal will starting Tuesday, July 19.