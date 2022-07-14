Popular Vegan Tacos From Las Vegas Land in North Park

Hailing from Las Vegas, where it’s been named one of the town’s top taco shops, Tacotarian is now serving its popular vegan tacos in North Park in the former Chicago Not Dogs space. This is the fifth location for the company, with the San Diego branch marking its first in California.

Founded four years ago by Dan and Regina Simmons and Carlos and Kristen Corral after the couples were inspired by a trip to Regina’s hometown of Mexico City, Tacotarian serves a menu that revolves around vegan versions of classic Mexican dishes, ranging from mushroom asada and seitan al pastor to ripe plantains in mole with pickled red onions, sesame, and crema. The selection also goes beyond tacos too, with options like the Cali burrito, Takis elote, and cauliflower ceviche.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the restaurant and bar also offers margaritas, agua frescas, and horchata iced coffee as well as desserts such as rice and coconut milk-based arroz con leche and deep-fried oreos.

Fans of its existing locations can expect the same experience in San Diego, as managers Tom McGowan and Andres Castillo are partners in the North Park outpost and have relocated from Vegas to run the restaurant.

The employee equity model is something that the company hopes to continue to grow as a way to uplift employees and give them opportunities for ownership as the brand expands. Tacotarian tells Eater that while it doesn’t have immediate plans for additional stores, it’s hoping to grow its presence in Southern California and the San Diego area.