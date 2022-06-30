Bakery Specializing in Sourdough Breads and Pastries Starts Up in Pacific Beach

Opening this Saturday, July 2 is a Wildwood Flour, a new Garnet Avenue bakery that’s starting with fresh flour, milled on site, to feed sourdough shaped into crusty loaves of rosemary olive oil bread, classic and seeded baguettes, and even bagels offered with an array of cream cheeses. The sourdough base will also be used for its hand-laminated pastries, which will range from a variety of croissants to cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, and conchas, or Mexican sweet breads. Going forward, the storefront will be open Thursday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

San Diego natives and UC Berkeley alums, co-founders Lauren Silver and Noah Orloff raised over $20,000 via a Kickstarter campaign and have been delivering breads and pastries to Pacific Beach and surrounding areas while they worked to get the bakery off the ground. A veteran baker, Orloff started Wildwood Flour as a cottage food business three years ago; he and Silver would someday like to own a farm where they can grow wheat and other grains to fuel the bakery.

The 1,700-square-foot space, geared towards takeout service, will also offer grab-and-go croissant or sourdough sandwiches as well as coffee and tea, including Cafe Moto cold brew and fig leaf yerba mate lemonade. A market area will stock groceries and other items to complement its breads, including compound butters, cheeses, and jams along with fruits and vegetables from local farm partners.

Silver tells Eater that they hope to be able to offer the freshly-milled flour to their customers as well as potentially expand the bakery’s wholesale operations.