Acclaimed Thai Restaurant Sab-E-Lee Sold in Linda Vista

A dispatch that came in through the tipline shared the sad news that the Original Sab-E-Lee is no longer operating in Linda Vista. Owner Don Runowski confirmed to Eater that the location has indeed been sold to new ownership and says decision came with “mixed emotions”, citing industry-wide challenges, including hiring and maintaining staff as well as keeping their prices affordable while providing quality food, as reasons for the sale.

The Linda Vista restaurant, which opened in 2015, was the second iteration of the popular Thai restaurant which operated from a smaller spot up the street for seven years before moving into the bigger space. Its replacement, called Thai Papaya, unfortunately shuttered during the pandemic.

Wanting to send his thanks to all the customers who supported the restaurant during its years in Linda Vista, Runowski told Eater that the Rancho Penasquitos outpost of the Original Sab-E-Lee will remain open.

Called Zab Linda, the new restaurant is also serving Thai food; Runowski shared that it will keep much of Sab-E-Lee’s menu. “The new owners are committed to maintaining the quality and unique flavors that our customers have come to enjoy and crave”, he said.