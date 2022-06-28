Breezy Everyday Brunch Cafe Coming to Normal Heights

Bringing all-day brunch and grab-and-go coffee to Normal Heights, Madi is the upcoming daytime counterpart to Madison on Park, the well-established mid-century modern restaurant and bar that opened in University Heights in 2015. Replacing the short-lived Pachamama on Adams Avenue, the new cafe is scheduled to open by late July and will keep daily hours from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Offering a quick-service coffee counter fueled by Heartwork Coffee out of Mission Hills that’ll feature the full range of espresso drinks, specialty beverages, and tea as well as fresh pastries, Madi will also be an anytime option for sit-down breakfasts, mimosa-powered brunches, and casual lunches.

Its breakfast menu ranges from waffle churro sticks and breakfast burritos to skirt steak eggs Benedict and a variety of pancakes based on a 60-year-old recipe from Madison co-owner Matthew Sieve, whose family runs a century-old breakfast spot in the midwest. The Madi team includes Sieve as well as Jeffrey Fink, who owns Madison as well as M-Theory Music, and general manager Trish Rowley.

Lunch will hinge on build-your-own grain and salad bowls along with lettuce wraps, ceviche, a burger, and soft tacos. In addition to array of mimosas, the cafe will pour amaro cocktails, beer, and wine from California and Baja.

With a colorful, retro design from Dave and Anna Sindelar of ARCHISECTS, who also created the vibe at Madison on Park, Madi will have an airy dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows that’ll accommodate 60 diners with a side patio for additional seating.

Madi Menu