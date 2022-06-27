Better Buzz Coffee Docks Drive-Thru Cafe in Mira Mesa

A fast-growing local coffee chain that’s reached a milestone two decades in operation comes full circle on Tuesday, June 28 with the opening of its 13th cafe in Mira Mesa. 20 years ago, Better Buzz got its start as a humble coffee cart at a Mira Mesa corporate complex; by 2008, it was able to launch a 8,000-square-foot production facility in Vista. One of Eater’s essential coffee purveyors, the company roasts and delivers coffee on-demand to its network of locations across San Diego.

Carefully roasted to maintain peak caffeine levels (hence, the “better buzz”), its single-origin espresso features in straightforward drinks as well as its popular specialty beverages, including the Mint-Infused Iced Coffee and the Vanilla Bean Latte. This summer, it’s debuting an iced version of its Best Drink Ever®, based on cold brew extracted on a proprietary system housed at its Hillcrest cafe.

Its food menu includes acai bowls, toasts, sandwiches, and fresh pastries provided by Bread & Cie.

Designed by MY Studio ID, the new Mira Mesa cafe replaces a Subway in the center that’s also home to 85°C Bakery Cafe and Golden Island. Open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., it’s one of Better Buzz’s locations with a drive-thru window, and will also have a hard-to-miss 15-foot inflatable coffee cup on its roof.

With openings in Temecula and Menifee scheduled for later this summer, director of marketing Amanda Cameron says the company is entering a major growth period, which will place the coffee in more grocery and retail stores and include more cafe outposts. Cameron says they’re looking at East County and other areas of San Diego as well as outside markets like Arizona and Nevada.

Better Buzz Coffee Mira Mesa, 8347 Mira Mesa Blvd, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.