 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

LA’s Smoked Meat Superstar Heritage Barbecue Bringing Restaurant and Brewery to Oceanside

The award-winning San Juan Capistrano restaurant is expanding south

by Candice Woo
A platter of smoked meat.
A platter of smoked meat.
Heritage Barbecue

A Michelin-recognized restaurant known as one of the leaders of the burgeoning Los Angeles barbecue scene is heading to Oceanside. After operating as a wildly successful pop-up at regional Southern California breweries, Heritage Barbecue established its first restaurant in San Juan Capistrano in 2020, which was named one of “America’s Best New BBQ Spots” by Food & Wine Magazine and earned Bib Gourmand status in the 2021 Michelin Guide.

Though they’re planning to expand their original Orange County location next year, owners Brenda and Daniel Castillo have relocated to Oceanside where the couple will be opening Heritage Barbecue & Brewery, a 10,000-square-foot restaurant and brewery that will specifically design beers to pair with its award-winning barbecue.

A man and woman stand in front of a restaurant.
Brenda and Daniel Castillo
©John Troxell

As Heritage’s pitmaster, Daniel is renowned for his style of Central Texas barbecue, and the new Oceanside location will be serving traditional classics including the Texas Trinity of smoked brisket, housemade sausage, and ribs, as well as Castillo’s creative departures like the popular brisket banh mi and the pastrami torta.

The indoor/outdoor venue, which will have 18 beer taps and a full cocktail bar, is scheduled to open by the end of 2022.

Heritage Barbecue & Brewery

2002 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Stylish Cafe Showcasing International Coffee and Shokupan Toast to Land in Bird Rock

By Candice Woo

Mochi Doughnuts, Malasadas, and Ice Cream Team Up for San Diego Expansion

By Candice Woo

NorCal’s Mega-Popular Starbread Filipino Bakery Opens in Chula Vista

By Candice Woo

Chinese Street Food and Crawfish Festival Launching This Month at UCSD

By Candice Woo

Krakatoa Kicks Off Farewell Celebration in Golden Hill

By Candice Woo

Trust Restaurant Group Reveals Butcher Shop and Deli in North County

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world